Driver tests positive for alcohol in fatal motorcycle crash

A MOTORCYCLE driver involved in a collision that killed a 30-year-old pedestrian along F. Cabahug Street last Saturday dawn, June 13, 2026, tested positive for alcohol, police said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, said the driver, identified as 24-year-old Mc Vaughn Morata Polancos, tested positive for alcohol after undergoing a Field Sobriety Test using an Alcohol Breath Analyzer, indicating that he was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Charges for violation of Republic Act No. 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, as well as reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, have been filed against Polancos.

Investigations showed that Polancos was driving a motorcycle with a 23-year-old female passenger, identified as Kaye Fernandez Estremos, after leaving a hotel in Barangay Lahug when they hit pedestrian Jimmy Lumapac Jaducana, 30, who was crossing the road.

The impact reportedly threw the victim onto the concrete pavement, causing severe head and body injuries. Emergency responders from the Cebu City Medical Center rushed the victim to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Oriol also said that the family of another habal-habal driver and his passenger, who were previously struck by a Ford Raptor along the South Coastal Road in the South Road Properties on Saturday afternoon, has decided not to file charges.

The decision came after the victim’s family and the driver, identified as 23-year-old John Tabacon, reached an agreement in which he would shoulder funeral expenses.

Following the settlement, the Traffic Enforcement Unit released Tabacon from custody.

Oriol urged motorists to exercise caution amid a series of road accidents that have claimed several lives, particularly among motorcycle riders.

He emphasized that road safety is not solely the responsibility of the government but also of motorists themselves.

He added that police will strictly enforce traffic laws to apprehend violators and prevent further accidents.

He also stressed that the government, especially local government units, must ensure that roads are safe for all users. (AYB)