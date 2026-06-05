Drug den in Baclayon, Bohol busted; 3 arrested

THREE individuals were arrested after authorities dismantled an alleged drug den during a buy-bust conducted Thursday evening, June 4, 2026, in Barangay Taguihon, Baclayon, Bohol.

Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA 7), working alongside personnel from the Baclayon Municipal Police Station and the Bohol Maritime Police, carried out the operation at 6:37 p.m. on June 4.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza identified the primary target of the operation as alias “Justine,” 25, who is accused of operating the alleged drug den in the area.

Also arrested were alias “Michael,” 45, a furniture sales agent from Barangay Payahan, Baclayon, and alias “Ryan,” 27, a resident of Barangay Taguihon.

Authorities said the two men were allegedly found inside the establishment using shabu, or methamphetamine hydrochloride, during the raid.

Law enforcement officers confiscated 11 packets of shabu weighing approximately 15 grams, with an estimated street value of P102,000. Recovered from the scene were the marked buy-bust money and various drug paraphernalia believed to have been used in illegal drug activities.

Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, said the agency conducted a weeklong case buildup operation against the suspect after receiving information from an informant regarding the alleged illegal drug activities in the area.

Investigators said Justine was reportedly capable of distributing around 25 grams of shabu every week and had recently emerged as a drug personality in the municipality.

The seized items have been turned over to the PNP Bohol Forensic Unit for chemical examination and laboratory analysis.

Meanwhile, the three suspects remain under the custody of the Baclayon Municipal Police Station pending the filing of charges.

PDEA 7 said it is preparing charges for alleged violations of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Authorities emphasized that the suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. (AYB)