Dynamite maker arrested in Bohol

A FISHERMAN allegedly engaged in the manufacture of dynamite was arrested after authorities seized several homemade explosive devices during an entrapment operation conducted at 3:27 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2026, in Purok 7, Barangay Hingotanan East, Bien Unido, Bohol.

The suspect was identified as Donald Rabanos, alias "Dondi," 43, a fisherman and resident of the said barangay.

Confiscated from the suspect were three ready-made homemade dynamite explosives and packages of suspected ammonium nitrate, a component used in the manufacture of dynamite, weighing a total of 10.5 kilograms and valued at approximately P8,400.

Authorities also recovered P400 worth of marked buy-bust money and various materials used in making explosive devices.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Bohol Police Provincial Office, with assistance from the Provincial Mobile Force Company-Bohol, Maritime Police, Naval Forces Central, and the Bien Unido Municipal Police Station.

Police said they had received information regarding the suspect's alleged sale of dynamite, prompting them to conduct the entrapment operation.

Following the successful operation, Police Colonel Patricio Degay Jr., director of the Bohol Police Provincial Office, commended the operating teams. Degay said the arrest demonstrates the commitment of law enforcement authorities to protecting the environment by preventing the use of illegal fishing methods that damage marine ecosystems.

"This accomplishment is proof that the PNP Bohol remains steadfast and unwavering in enforcing the law in all aspects. Aside from our duty to maintain peace and order in the community, we also give great importance to protecting and preserving the environment through the effective enforcement of environmental laws," Degay said.

He added that the arrest should serve as a warning to fishermen against violating the law, stressing that the police will not tolerate such illegal activities.

The suspect is currently being held at the Bien Unido Municipal Police Station and is facing charges for violations of Sections 3 and 4 of Presidential Decree No. 1866, as amended by Sections 1 and 2 of Republic Act No. 9516, which penalize the unlawful manufacture, sale, acquisition, disposition, importation, or possession of explosive or incendiary devices. (AYB)