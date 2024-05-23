Fire leaves 94 families homeless in Mandaue City

UP TO P280,000 worth of properties were damaged by the fire that struck three puroks in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Around 44 houses in Purok Alliance, Purok Santan and Purok Saging-saging were destroyed by the fire that left 94 families or 375 individuals homeless.

The number of partially damaged houses are still being determined by the firemen.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Shanmie Bryan Bocado, the chief investigator of Mandaue Fire Station, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the fire broke out at 11:54 a.m., raised to first alarm at 11:59 a.m., second alarm at 12:11 p.m., placed under control at 12:37 p.m. and declared fire out after six minutes.

According to Bocado, the fire started from the house of Merced Kyamko before it spread to nearby homes.

Nobody, however, was reported injured during the incident.

Bocado claimed that an inquiry is being conducted to find out what caused the fire. (DVG, TPT)