Fisherman found dead beneath his banca in San Remigio, Cebu

A FISHERMAN was discovered dead after going missing for several hours in the waters off Barangay Punta, San Remigio town, northern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Reynaldo Dabucol, 51, of Purok 5, Barangay Argawanon in the said municipality.

It was thought that the victim may have been struck by a ship that passed by the area where he was fishing around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Investigation conducted at the San Remigio Police Station under station commander Captain Phil Restauro showed that Dabucol had gone fishing on a paddle-operated banca in the seas off Barangay Punta.

He used a fish hook and bait to catch fish.

But when the victim did not show up the next day, Saturday, his father began to worry.

He and his neighbors went looking for the victim at around 10 a.m., and discovered him tied to a rope under his capsized banca.

Through the help of the Philippine Coast Guard personnel, the victim was retrieved and brought to the Rural Health Unit, where a physician pronounced him dead. (DVG, TPT)