Frasco: Free Funeral Services Act is a landmark law for the poor

THE enactment of Republic Act No. 12309, or the Free Funeral Services Act, marks a significant milestone in expanding access to social welfare for poor and indigent Filipinos. The measure, principally authored by Cebu 5th District Representative Duke Frasco through House Bill No. 102, with its counterpart Senate Bill No. 2965, lapsed into law on September 28, 2025, in accordance with Article VI, Section 27(1) of the Constitution.

The law mandates the provision of free funeral services to poor and indigent families, as well as to individuals affected by calamities, disasters, and other emergencies who are unable to afford dignified funeral rites.

Frasco, who first introduced the proposal through House Bill No. 102 on June 30, 2022, initially sought to regulate funeral costs to protect grieving families from exorbitant fees. The Bill was further expanded into a comprehensive social justice initiative, ensuring that all Filipinos, regardless of social or economic status, are afforded dignity in death.

“Death comes to all, but dignity should not be reserved for the few,” Congressman Frasco said. “Every Filipino, regardless of income or circumstance, deserves a dignified farewell. This law ensures that compassion, and not cost, defines how we treat the dead.”

Through careful refinement and strong advocacy in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the measure evolved into a landmark piece of social legislation providing free funeral services for those most in need.

“This law is not only about free funeral services,” Frasco added. “It is about lifting a heavy burden from families who are already suffering and reaffirming our shared humanity especially in the most difficult moments.”

The Free Funeral Services Act underscores Frasco’s continued commitment to the welfare of the poor and his belief that government must respond to human need with compassion and equity.

“This is a victory for the Filipino people,” Frasco concluded. “A victory that honors life by dignifying death.” (Press Release)