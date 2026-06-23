Fulbright Philippines holds U.S.-Philippines Forum on Nuclear Workforce Development

THE Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF) convened the "Nuclear Workforce Educational Forum: A US-PH Exchange of Ideas" on June 11 at the University of Makati. The event is part of the Freedom 250 Lecture Series commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 80th anniversary of the Fulbright Program.

Attended by representatives of the energy sector from Philippine higher education institutions, policymakers, and industry leaders such as AboitizPower and Meralco, the forum aimed to increase awareness and strengthen understanding of nuclear education and operations in support of workforce readiness for the country's emerging nuclear sector.

In his opening remarks, PAEF Executive Director Julio Amador III emphasized the importance of nuclear energy to the Philippines and highlighted how the United States' decades of experience in developing a safe and regulated nuclear workforce can provide valuable lessons for the country's growing nuclear sector.

“Through the Fulbright Program, we are honored to share these experiences and insights in the hope that the Philippines can build its foundations faster, smarter, and safer,” said Amador.

The forum covered two key areas: the Academic and Foundation Response, with presentations by Fulbright Specialist Dr. Mary Lou Dunzik-Gougar and Dr. Alvie Asuncion-Astronomo of Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI), and the Workforce and Competency Response, led by Fulbright Specialist Mr. Vince Bowen and Engr. Michael Gayona of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), while Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Urbanas of the U.S. Department of Energy discussed the US-PH Civil Nuclear Collaboration.

“You need to have education at all levels, not just nuclear engineering degrees, but across disciplines, and from universities down to the K–12 level,” said Dr. Dunzik-Gougar when asked about key milestones for the next three years.

Mr. Bowen echoed this point by emphasizing the need to prioritize workforce development, particularly for future operators.

“The most critical thing is the operations group, because you have to train them,” he said. “You want them as early as possible out there training.”

The question-and-answer session addressed inquiries on translating classroom learning into practical nuclear operations and developing competencies aligned with international industry standards.

PAEF Chairperson and U.S. Embassy Counselor for Public Affairs Jessica Simon expressed optimism and a strong call for sustained collaboration in her closing remarks: “Today’s forum reflects a shared aspiration: that the Philippines will not simply observe the global nuclear energy renaissance, it will help lead it. Central to building a safe, secure, and modern nuclear sector is a skilled workforce. Through the Fulbright Program in the Philippines, the United States is building this workforce together with you.”

The forum served as an educational bridge supporting the U.S.-Philippine 123 Agreement by connecting U.S. specialists with Philippine institutions to advance nuclear workforce development in the country. Press Release