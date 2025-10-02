Globe activates emergency support for M6.9 quake victims

GLOBE has intensified its emergency response following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck near Bogo City in northern Cebu, on September 30. The quake triggered a tsunami alert and aftershocks that continue to be felt across Visayas.

The company is working closely with local authorities and partner organizations to deliver relief and connectivity support. Ongoing relief operations with Ayala Foundation, Inc. (AFI) have reached 3,165 families in Cebu, including 1,805 in Bogo and 1,360 in San Remigio.

Network Update

Globe services were impacted in 15 provinces across the Visayas. As of Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, full restoration has been achieved in the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Biliran, Bohol, Capiz, and Iloilo. Work continues in other affected areas, with Cebu remaining the hardest hit. Globe technical teams are on the ground conducting facility inspections and coordinating with power providers to accelerate recovery.

Libreng Tawag, libreng charging, and libreng wi-fi (LTLCLW) sites activated

To support residents in high-impact communities, Globe has activated the following LTLCLW sites to provide free calls, device charging, and Wi-Fi services:

● Don Celestino Martinez Sr. Sports Complex, Bogo City, Cebu from October 1 to 3, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

● Dr. Jose Rizal Park, Bogo City, Cebu from October 1 to 3, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

● San Remigio Public Market, San Remigio, Cebu from October 1 to 3, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Globe urges the public to remain vigilant, prioritize safety in light of aftershocks, and follow official advisories from Phivolcs and local authorities. The company will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

More updates will be provided as the situation develops.