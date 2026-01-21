GPS signal leads police to secret stash of stolen iPhones

A NURSING student’s refusal to give up on her stolen phone led Cebu City police straight to a hidden room on Leon Kilat Street, uncovering a massive haul of over 100 high-end mobile devices.

The discovery unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 20, 2026, when authorities raided a rented space in Barangay Pahina Central. The operation, led by Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief Colonel George Ylanan, exposed a sophisticated "fencing" hub allegedly used to buy and store stolen electronics.

The digital breadcrumb trail

The raid was sparked by technology rather than just tips. Four victims of recent phone thefts—including some whose devices vanished during the Sinulog Grand Parade on January 18—monitored their Global Positioning System (GPS) signals. All paths led to the same location.

Police operatives, supported by the City Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) and SWAT, initially entered a legitimate-looking cellphone repair shop. However, the investigation took a turn when officers discovered a concealed staircase at the back of the shop, leading to a second-floor storage area.

"They repair cellphones, but they also accept or buy cellphones—specifically iPhones," Colonel Ylanan explained. After inspecting the upper rooms, police found three bags packed with more than 100 mobile phones, most of them iPhones.

A student’s persistence pays off

Among the victims was alias "Marie," a local nursing student. Her phone was pickpocketed on Sunday night in Barangay Kamputhaw. Using the "Find My" app on her iPad, she watched her phone's location travel as far as Oslob before it reappeared in Cebu City on Monday afternoon.

The signal pinned Leon Kilat Street. Marie went to the site herself to verify the location before the police moved in. Her persistence was rewarded when she successfully identified her device among the seized items.

"I was still doubting the location, but it turned out to be here," Marie said, overwhelmed with relief.

The Sinulog connection

One suspect was arrested during the raid after attempting to flee. Investigations revealed the room was likely rented by a group of two to four men who used it as a warehouse for stolen goods.

While many of the phones were likely taken during the crowded Sinulog festivities, Colonel Ylanan believes the operation has been running much longer. The sheer volume of high-end devices suggests the suspects have been buying stolen property for several months.

What to do if your phone was stolen

The CCPO is currently holding the recovered devices as evidence. Authorities are urging anyone who lost a mobile phone recently to visit the CCPO office. To reclaim a device and assist in the prosecution of the suspects, owners must execute an affidavit to formally file charges. (AYB)