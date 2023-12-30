LGBTQ member found dead in Naga City

A MEMBER of LGBTQ community transgender was found dead around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2023, in Sitio Palanas, Barangay Inayagan, Naga City, Cebu.

LGBTQ+ is an abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and more.

Police Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc, the head of the Naga City Police Station, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the body was discovered by a 37-year-old local resident named Bebert Aliganga, who thought the victim had been thrown at the side of the road by someone from inside a black Fortuner that passed by the area.

The victim, who had blonde hair, white complexion, was lying on his stomach with both hands bound.

He was wearing a black panty and shirt.

The police are trying to establish the identity of the victim since nobody from the area recognized him.

Although there were no gunshot or stabbing wounds on his body, there was a mark on his neck that looked like it had been strangled with a rope.

Humoc stated that the man was probably drowned in water as he was wet, in addition to being strangled.

He said the body was submitted to the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death. (DVG, TPT)