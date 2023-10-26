Man arrested in Argao town for having guns, explosive

A MAN was arrested for possessing firearms and an explosive past 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023, in the mountain barangay of Lengigon in Argao town, southern Cebu.

The raiding team from Argao Police Station and the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) led by Lieutenant Colonel Epream Paguyod was able to confiscate a .9mm pistol and a .38 revolver, both loaded with bullets, and a hand grenade while also arresting Ronald Davis, of legal age, with the aid of a search warrant issued by Judge Bernarditto Malabago of Regional Trial Court branch 95 in Barili town.

The barangay officials and media personnel were present when the police conducted their search.

The suspect will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition) and Comelec gun ban. (DVG, TPT)