Man nabbed after being caught stealing money from school head

A man ended up in jail after he was caught stealing money from the Teodoro Dela Vega Memorial National High School around 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024, in Barangay Papan, Sibonga town.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Caangay, 20, single, from Sitio San Antonio, Barangay San Rafael, Barili town.

He was arrested by responding barangay tanods accompanied by barangay councilor Gomer Blanco.

Based on an investigation by Sibonga police under Captain Fort Antony Valdez, it was learned that the suspect used a screwdriver to forcibly open the office of school head Myrna Mendaros, where he took the latter's coins worth P200.

The screwdriver and the P200 coins, however, were recovered from the suspect. (DVG, TPT)