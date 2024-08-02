Local News

Man shot following argument over money in Toledo City

A 32-year-old man sustained wounds in his shoulder and arm after being shot at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, in Sitio Magic, Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City, midwest Cebu.

Police identified the victim as Sajid Atillo Bobilles, with live-in partner and resident of the aforementioned location, and the suspect as Rodnil Nillas Lebumfacil alias Boknoy, a carpenter from Barangay Ibo, Toledo City.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Jonever Manabat, investigator of Toledo City Police Station, that around 4 p.m., the victim borrowed money from the suspect, but the latter refused because he had no money, resulting in their argument.

When evening came, Lebumfacil, who was riding a motorcycle, saw Bobilles standing by the side of the road.

He then pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Lebumfacil was arrested by Toledo police during a follow-up operation.

It was said that the victim uttered hurtful words against the suspect during their altercation. (GPL)

