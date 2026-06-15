Man shot on sidewalk days after being mobbed for theft he didn't commit

A MAN who was first beaten up last Saturday, June 13, 2026, after being accused of stealing from trucks parked along S. Osmeña Jr. Boulevard in Cebu City was shot while simply sitting on the sidewalk at 3 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2026.



The victim was identified as Aljer Salem Tuyogan, 30, a resident of Sitio Silangan 2, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City.



The Waterfront Police Station 3 of the Cebu City Police Office received a phone call reporting an injured person sitting on the sidewalk.



Police officers responded immediately and found the victim with a bloodied face and a gunshot wound to the head.



Medical personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office promptly rushed the victim to the Cebu City Medical Center.



As of Monday afternoon, the identity of the shooter remains unknown, but investigation is ongoing.



The victim had previously been complained about for allegedly stealing from trucks parked in the area.



However, upon reviewing the closed circuit television footage, it was confirmed that the victim was not the thief operating in the area, and it is believed he was merely falsely accused of taking items from the vehicles. (AYB)