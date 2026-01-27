Mayor Archival appoints new MCWD director

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has officially appointed lawyer and engineer Mariefel Resma Roble to the Board of Directors of the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD). This new appointment aims to ensure reliable water services for the community.

A new representative

Roble’s term began on January 12, 2026, and is set to run until December 31, 2030. She steps into the role previously held by lawyer John Rey Saavedra, representing the professional sector of the community.

The appointment comes after a period of vacancy. On Nov. 4, 2025, the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) declared the seat open and asked the MCWD to start looking for a replacement.

Why the mayor stepped in

Archival explained that he made the direct appointment to prevent any delays in essential public services. According to a letter obtained by SunStar Cebu, the MCWD had not started the nomination process within the time required by law (Presidential Decree 198).

Despite a follow-up letter sent by the Mayor on December 3, 2025, the water district did not act. To stay compliant with the law and keep the water board running smoothly, the City Government moved forward with naming Roble to the position.

Qualified leadership

Roble brings a unique set of skills to the table, being both a licensed engineer and a lawyer. She was nominated by the Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines Inc. (IECEP), which formally endorsed her through a board resolution.

The MCWD Board is responsible for making big decisions that affect your daily life, such as:

Setting rules for water supply and billing.

Approving budgets and infrastructure projects.

Monitoring water losses and legal compliance.

Appointing the General Manager to handle daily operations.

The current board members

The MCWD board consists of five seats, each representing a different part of the community. With Roble’s arrival, four of the five seats are now filled:

Business Sector: Miguelito Pato

Women Sector: Jodelyn May Seno

Civic Sector: Ruben Almendras

Professional Sector: Mariefel Resma Roble

The seat for the education or religious sector currently remains vacant.

Looking ahead

This appointment is a major step in keeping Cebu’s water management on track. By filling this seat with a dual-qualified professional, the city ensures that the board has the legal and technical expertise needed to handle the challenges of providing clean, reliable water to thousands of homes.