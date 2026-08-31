Mayor Archival denies conflict of interest over Monterrazas complaint

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has denied allegations that owning land inside Monterrazas de Cebu influenced his decision not to issue a cease-and-desist order (CDO) against the housing development.



The statement comes after Guadalupe resident Ed Karlon Rama filed a complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman. Rama accused the mayor of having a conflict of interest after calls were made to halt work at Monterrazas following severe downstream flooding.



Rama, a former Bantay Dagat program director, alleged that Archival and his spouse own a 713-square-meter property inside the complex. He claimed this ownership created a clash between the mayor's personal interests and his official duty to the public.



Legal charges and suspension request

In his filing, Rama accused Archival of violating Sections 3(e) and 3(h) of Republic Act 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The complaint further charges the mayor with grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.



As part of the filing, Rama asked the Office of the Ombudsman to preventively suspend Archival while the investigation takes place.



Mayor responds to property claims



Speaking in an interview on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, Archival clarified the timeline of his land purchase, explaining that he began buying the lot in 2016 while working as a private citizen. He completed the acquisition in 2022.



Archival noted that the land was properly documented and listed in his 2025 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) after taking office that same year.



“I did not hide that,” Archival said.



Archival also pointed to his background designing underground systems in Cebu, Bacolod, and Cagayan de Oro, saying his technical experience gives him a clear perspective on local drainage and water management.



Why no local order was issued



Addressing calls from Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and several City Council members to issue a CDO, Archival explained that he could not halt operations without proper legal grounds. He pointed out that environmental regulators had already reviewed and cleared the site.



“There were reports saying that you need to close this, that you need to issue a cease-and-desist order. But how can I issue a cease-and-desist order when there are reports coming, of course from the DENR, saying that this has already been reopened and the CDO has already been lifted,” Archival said.



Under the Local Government Code, city mayors hold the power to enforce laws and suspend or revoke permits for infractions. However, Archival stressed that official findings from the University of the Philippines, the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers, and the city’s Technical Infrastructure Committee indicate that Monterrazas was not the primary cause of the downstream flooding.



Instead, Archival emphasized that flooding needs to be reviewed across the city's broader drainage network, noting that older structures and other downstream developments lack proper water catchment systems.



Developer points to flood controls

Mont Property Group Inc., the developer behind Monterrazas, continues to dispute claims that its site caused neighborhood flooding, highlighting its built-in flood control systems.



According to the developer, the site features 24 detention ponds covering 14 catchment areas. These ponds hold up to 62,710.5 cubic meters of water—more than double the 26,701 cubic meters required by its approved engineering plans.



Despite these figures, the Cebu City Council has requested a full technical evaluation to verify if the structures are working as designed. Officials noted that the review is an administrative step and does not prove whether the development caused or prevented flooding.



The site previously received a CDO from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-7), but the agency lifted the order after the developer met all corrective requirements.



While city engineers continue evaluating how Monterrazas fits into Cebu's overall flood management plans, the Ombudsman will determine whether Mayor Archival's property ownership violated government ethics laws.