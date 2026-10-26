Metro Cebu air quality reaches unhealthy level for sensitive groups

METRO Cebu’s air quality deteriorated anew on Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2026, reaching a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB 7) recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 133 at its Metro Cebu monitoring station as of 7 a.m.

An AQI of 133 falls under the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” classification.

EMB 7 attributed the poor air quality mainly to localized emission sources, including motor vehicles, industrial operations and other area-specific activities.

The agency said unfavorable weather conditions had further intensified the effects of these emissions.

Low temperatures from nighttime to early morning can contribute to the suspension and trapping of fine particulate matter in the atmosphere, while very low wind speeds prevent pollutants from dispersing, according to EMB 7.

People with respiratory illnesses, such as asthma, are advised to limit outdoor exertion.

Meanwhile, air quality at the monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, remained “Good,” with an AQI of 33 as of 7 a.m.

Metro Cebu has experienced several episodes of elevated air pollution in recent weeks, with air quality periodically reaching levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups and, on some days, very unhealthy.

EMB 7 urged the public to monitor official air quality updates and advisories. (DPC)