MGEN monitors situation following Mindanao earthquake; Assessments ongoing at affiliate facility in Sarangani

MERALCO PowerGen Corporation (MGEN) is closely monitoring developments following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao on June 8 2026, affecting General Santos, Sarangani, and nearby communities.

“Our immediate concern is the safety and well-being of the communities affected by this event, particularly our colleagues, partners, and stakeholders in impacted areas. We continue to monitor developments closely and are coordinating with site teams and partners as assessments progress,” MGEN Thermal Chief Operating Officer (COO) Arnel L. Santos shared.

To date, MGEN has received no reports of injuries among employees across its thermal power generation operations. Inspections and validations in Panay and Cebu remain ongoing, but initial assessments from facilities indicate no impact on personnel, facilities, or operations.

MGEN also continues to monitor developments at Sarangani Energy Corporation (SEC), a thermal business affiliate through its 50-percent stake in Alsons Thermal Energy Corporation (ATEC), a Mindanao-based power generation holding company that wholly owns SEC.

As a precautionary measure following the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks, SEC has manually shut down Units 1 and 2 of its 210-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Maasim, Sarangani. Plant personnel were safely evacuated from the Main Control Building in accordance with emergency response procedures and tsunami advisories. One diesel generator remains operational to support emergency power requirements for Unit 1, while Unit 2 continues to receive support from grid power.

Based on initial assessments completed to date, both generating units remain on shutdow pending the completion of structural, electrical, mechanical, boiler, and turbine inspections.

Significant damage has been identified in the coal handling system and jetty facilities, including the ship unloader, rendering the facilities temporarily inoperable pending restoration. Detailed inspections and integrity verification activities remain ongoing across critical plant systems.

Communications within affected areas remain intermittent.

SEC is coordinating with relevant stakeholders to restore affected facilities and transmission connections, while maintaining sufficient coal inventory and implementing alternative arrangements to complete the unloading of inbound coal cargo delivery that was interrupted due to the earthquake.

In parallel, the 69-kilovolt facilities remain under the maintenance responsibility of SOCOTECO-II, with inspection activities ongoing, while all 138-kilovolt transmission lines remain de-energized pending clearance and energization approval from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

MGEN emphasizes that ensuring personnel safety and supporting operational resilience remain priorities as conditions continue to develop. “We remain focused on supporting our teams and partners on the ground while continuing to assess operational conditions. We stand with the people and communities of General Santos, Sarangani, and surrounding areas during this difficult time,” added MGEN Thermal COO Arnel Santos.

MGEN will continue coordinating with affiliate companies and site teams, and will provide updates as additional information becomes available. Press Release