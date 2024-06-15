Motorcycle driver dies in Pinamungajan road accident

A motorcycle driver passed away in a road accident in Barangay Pandacan, Pinamungajan, Cebu, midnight on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Police identified the fatality as Remigio Candole Bagahansol Jr., 33, married, a resident of the said barangay.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to Police Major Gilfred Baroman, the chief of Pinamungajan Police Station, that based on their investigation, the victim died after being struck by a Ford Ranger Wildtrak pick-up truck driven by Rissa Lauron Corea, 43, married, of Barangay Tajao, Pinamungajan, who reportedly encroached on the opposite lane. (GPL, TPT)