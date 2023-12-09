P352 million shabu seized since Dalogdog became Cebu City police chief

UP to P352.3 million worth of illegal drugs have been seized by the police since Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog assumed as head of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in October 2022.

In the data shown by Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter from October 2022 to November 23, the police were able to launch 1,978 anti-illegal drug operations that resulted in the arrest of 2,314 drug personalities, including 249 high value individuals, and the confiscation of 51,818 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P352,348,800.

The CCPO’s deputy city director for operation said that the City Intelligence Unit led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Guardaya had the highest number of illegal drugs seized, followed by the Sawang Calero Police Station headed by Police Major Francis Renz Talosig and the Drug Enforcement Unit of Mambaling Police Station led by Police Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo.

Rafter explained that the quantity of illicit substances seized only shows that the police are sincere in their fight against illegal drugs under the leadership of Dalogdog.

According to her, the confiscated drugs does not yet include the more than a kilo of suspected shabu that were seized during the recent buy-bust operation conducted by the Mambaling police.

Rafter promised that as the holidays draw near, law enforcement will step up its efforts to apprehend individuals engaged in drug-related offenses, as they anticipate a surge in demand.

She said the police intelligence units are also coordinating with the community in its effort to curb the spread of illegal drugs in the city during the holiday season. (AYB, TPT)