P5.6M in illegal cigarettes seized in Carcar City

AUTHORITIES intercepted a massive shipment of smuggled cigarettes worth an estimated P5.6 million during a Monday night operation in Carcar City. The bust took place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2026, in Sitio Kapatagan, Barangay Perrelos.

The midnight interception

Police stopped a Nissan Terrano carrying 70 small crates of illegal cigarettes. Inside the crates, officers found 25 reams of cigarettes each.

Investigators confirmed that the shipment was being transported illegally. It lacked the required permits and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) certifications needed to sell or move tobacco products in the Philippines.

Arrest at the scene

A 43-year-old businessman, known by the alias “Pauti,” was arrested during the operation. He is currently being held by the Regional Special Project Unit (RSPU) 7.

The successful bust was the result of a massive team effort. Several groups worked together, including:

Carcar City and Cebu City Police

Regional Intelligence and Special Project Units

The 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR)

A crackdown on smuggling

Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) Director Col. Abubakar Mangelen Jr. credited the seizure to "modern policing" and strong cooperation between different government agencies.

“This accomplishment reflects the kind of modern policing we continue to uphold in Cebu Province—professional, intelligence-driven, and anchored on respect for the rights of our citizens,” Mangelen said.

By stopping the sale of smuggled goods, authorities aim to protect both local communities and government tax revenues. Col. Mangelen vowed that the police will continue to strengthen their campaign against all types of crime to keep the province safe.