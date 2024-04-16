Pa nabbed for ‘raping’ daughter in Argao town

A 49-year-old coconut tree climber landed in jail after being accused of raping her daughter in Argao town, southern Cebu.

According to the investigation conducted by the Women and Children's Protection Desk of the Argao Police Station, which is headed by station commander Major Ivy Martin Bartolome, the 14-year-old victim was sexually assaulted twice inside their house in one of the mountain barangays in Argao.

The first incident occurred in the evening of April 14, a Sunday, while the victim was asleep, and the second incident took place at dawn on Monday, April 15.

Following the incident, the young girl told her older half-sister about it.

She then alerted their grandparents, who requested assistance from the barangay officials.

The barangay officials then informed the police, who immediately launched a hot pursuit operation and apprehended the culprit at around 10 a.m. on Monday. (DVG, TPT)