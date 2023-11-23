Palma: 2023 a year to be grateful

YEAR 2023 is the time to be grateful for having surpassed the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, Super Typhoon Odette (Rai), and other obstacles from the previous years.

This was the gist of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma's sermon as he presided over the pontifical mass for the month-long 288th feast of Nuestra Señora de Regla Tuesday morning, November 21, 2023, at the Nuestra Señora de Regla Parish National Shrine in Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

Palma emphasized the importance of giving thanks to God as living has started going back to normal after Cebu survived the pandemic and Odette's devastation, which he called a "journey."

"Mao nga duna kitay rason paghimaya pagpasalamat sa Diyos nga kita nakalabang ug kita gihatagan og higayon magpadayun sa panaw sa simbahan," said Palma.

(That's why we have a reason to glorify and thank God that we have survived the challenges, and that we have been given the opportunity to continue the journey of the church.)

Palma encouraged the public to do things in alignment with God's teachings to pursue a life journey that will surely admit them to heaven.

He called on the public to walk with solidarity despite people's differences and help those in need, such as the innate motherly instinct of the Virgin Mary.

The feast of the Nuestra Señora De Regla, Lapu-Lapu City's patron, is mainly celebrated on November 20 and 21, but activities start as early as the first week of November.

This year's fiesta carried the theme "Maria, Kauban sa Paglawig sa BEC ngadto sa Sinudohanong Simbahan."

Activities of the feast included a Walk with Mary dawn procession last November 4, Fiesta sa Lapu-Lapu Job Fair 2023 last November 8, Tourism Night on November 9, Fluvial Parade on November 12, Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival on November 19, Binibining Lapu-Lapu Coronation Night on November 20, and Free Concert on November 21, among others. (HIC)