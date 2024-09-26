PBA player John Amores faces raps over involvement in shooting incident

NORTHPORT Batang Pier player John Amores surrendered to the police at dawn on Thursday, September 26, 2024, after being involved in a shooting incident in Lumban, Laguna.

According to the police, Amores had a heated argument with the victim identified as Lee Cacalda during a basketball game in Barangay Salac on Wednesday afternoon, September 25.

Amores allegedly challenged Cacalda for a punching fight.

After the game, Cacalda followed Amores to Barangay Maytalang Uno.

Moments after they got off their respective motorcycles, a gunshot was heard.

Amores allegedly shot the victim with a still unidentified firearm before fleeing towards Pagsanjan town.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Amores will be charged for attempted murder and is set to undergo inquest proceedings within the day.

In November 2022, Amores, who was playing for Jose Rizal University, punched College of Saint Benilde players Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis during a game.

This led to his indefinite ban from the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

In the 48th season draft of the PBA, Amores played for NorthPort. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)