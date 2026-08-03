PhilHealth prepares hospitals for transition to new healthcare payment system

AS PART of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth)'s ongoing health financing reforms under the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, PhilHealth is transitioning from the current All Case Rates (ACR) payment mechanism to a Diagnosis-Related Groups (DRG) payment system for inpatient services.

The DRG system is a patient classification and provider payment mechanism that groups hospital cases according to diagnosis, treatment, procedures performed, and other factors such as age, sex, and length of hospital stay.

Unlike the current All Case Rates (ACR), or fixed coverage system, which allows reimbursement for a maximum of two diagnosis and/or procedure codes for an entire episode of care, the DRG system considers the full complexity of a patient's condition and the resources required for treatment.

Under the DRG system, inpatient cases with similar clinical management and resource use are grouped together. Each group is assigned a specific relative weight that directly corresponds to the cost of care.

Through this approach, PhilHealth can more accurately determine hospital payments based on case complexity and the resources used in patient care.

To support this initiative, PhilHealth Regional Office (PRO) VII is actively assisting hospitals across Central Visayas in preparing for the implementation of the DRG system.

Through orientation sessions and capacity-building activities, PRO VII aims to help healthcare facilities understand the new payment mechanism and ensure a smooth transition to a more efficient, equitable and patient-centered healthcare system.

The initiative will also help ensure that hospitals receive appropriate reimbursement based on the actual services they provide to patients.

To prepare for the transition, PhilHealth Region VII began engaging healthcare facilities in the Shadow Billing initiative in 2024.

Shadow Billing is a simulation process in which hospitals generate hypothetical DRG claims alongside their regular claims while continuing to receive payments under the existing ACR system.

This enables PhilHealth to collect the data needed to develop DRG rates, improve patient classifications and test the systems that will support future electronic claims processing.

Participation is mandatory for healthcare facilities that accept inpatient admissions and have the capability to submit claims through PhilHealth's Electronic Claims (eClaims) system.

The exercise also helps healthcare facilities become familiar with the new requirements and avoid disruptions once the DRG system is fully implemented.

Led by its Health Care Delivery Management Division (HCDMD) and DRG Team, the Regional Office has conducted training sessions for hospitals, infirmaries and primary care facilities across Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

As of July 29, 2026, 41 healthcare facilities have been designated as Shadow Billing Sites across the region.

Since 2025, the following government and private healthcare facilities in Central Visayas have been identified by PRO VII as Shadow Billing Sites. The sequence of facilities is based on the date PRO VII received their complete documentary requirements.

Concepcion Memorial Hospital

Lim Community Hospital

Tagbilaran Community Hospital Corporation

Adventist Hospital-Cebu, Inc.

Allied Care Experts (ACE) Medical Center-Bayawan, Inc.

Carcar Women and Children Lying-in Polyclinic and Laboratory

Dr. Lim's Clinic and Hospital

Women's and Children's Community Hospital, Inc.

Holy Child Hospital

Cardinal Rosales Memorial Hospital, Inc.

Our Lady of the Rule Maternity and General Hospital

Cebu (Velez) General Hospital, Inc.

Perpetual Succour Hospital of Cebu, Inc.

Medical Mission Group Hospital and Health Services Cooperative

Chong Hua Hospital

Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue

In 2026, the following healthcare facilities were added to the list after expressing their commitment to participate in the Shadow Billing initiative:

Cebu North General Hospital, Inc.

Siquijor Provincial Hospital

Cong. Simeon G. Toribio Memorial Hospital

Cebu Provincial Hospital (Balamban)

Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center

Luz-Sikatuna Community Primary Hospital

Cebu Provincial Hospital – Carcar City

PNP Station Hospital

Guba Community Hospital

Amio Community Primary Hospital

Bindoy District Hospital

Catigbian District Hospital

Garcia Memorial Provincial Hospital

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center

Cebu South Medical Center

Badian District Hospital

Lapu-Lapu City Hospital

Pacuan Community Primary Hospital

Sta. Rosa Community Hospital

Tuburan District Hospital

Gov. William "Billy" Villegas Memorial Hospital

Saint Anthony Mother and Child Hospital

Mabinay Medicare Community Hospital

Maribojoc Community Hospital

Dr. Jose Ma. V. Borromeo Memorial Hospital

By participating in the Shadow Billing initiative, healthcare facilities contribute to PhilHealth's ongoing healthcare reforms aimed at improving health service delivery.

The initiative also helps pave the way for a more efficient provider payment system that will enhance access to quality healthcare services and better health benefits for PhilHealth members and their families. (Press Release)