PLDT, Smart kids learning caravan empower Visayas vs child exploitation

PLDT and Smart enhance child online protection in Visayas with the “Better Today for Kids” caravan in Daanbantayan, Cebu, and Miagao, Iloilo.

Launched in August 2024, the Learning Caravan seeks to raise awareness on the prevalence of online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (OSAEC) in the country.

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more prevalent in producing Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Materials (CSAEM), this initiative aims to equip vital sectors, such as local government units (LGU), barangay personnel, educators, and parents, with the necessary knowledge and digital tools to combat criminal activity online.

“As internet service providers, one of our priorities is to protect our customers online, including children. We are grateful to work with the LGUs of Daanbantayan and Miagao in amplifying our call to end OSAEC, encouraging more individuals to help make this world a safe space for our children,” said Marylou B. Gocotano, Stakeholder Management Visayas Relations Head at PLDT and Smart.

PLDT and Smart partnered with Save the Children Philippines, International Justice Mission Philippines, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office Region 6 for the Visayas run of this caravan.

More than 360 participants deepened their understanding of Republic Act No. 11930 or the Anti-OSAEC and Anti-CSAEM Act, as well as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Moreover, the learning session covered the dangers of AI-generated CSAEM and provided ways to address this emerging issue.

PLDT and Smart also shared #BeCyberSmart tips to guide participants in building a safer digital environment for children.

"As a core institution, it is our prime responsibility to protect the rights of our learners, especially our children. The impact of this seminar is very beneficial in the sense that it adheres to the core values that we educators are implementing at school. It will serve as our constant reminder that we need to take part in addressing pressing issues in our community, such as OSAEC and CSAEM," said Lemuel Soliva, Senior High School teacher at Bacolod National High School in Miagao.

These efforts underscore PLDT and Smart’s commitment to helping the Philippines attain UNSDG 16, which promotes just, peaceful, and inclusive societies. (PR)