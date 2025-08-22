PLDT, Smart train over 200 Visayas entrepreneurs in AI, digital tools

Strategic partnerships with government agencies and tech companies are crucial as small businesses need not just internet connectivity, but also the confidence to leverage digital tools for growth.

Digital Training Across Cebu Province

In Cebu, over 90 small businesses participated in the "Shop and Ship Caravan," a program held by TikTok Shop Philippines, J&T Express, DTI Cebu Province, PLDT Enterprise, and Smart. The training focused on enhancing digital literacy and online selling, providing entrepreneurs with practical skills to navigate online marketplaces.

"It's so important to keep up with digitalization today, and as a business owner, I really appreciate this kind of activity," said Milody Dimansillo-Alcuitas, owner of Mil Dim Handcrafted Creations in Carcar City. “These practical tips and strategies for using AI tools to market our products and grow our presence online are especially helpful for start-ups or for small businesses.”

The momentum continued in Toledo City, where more than 30 MSMEs attended the "MSME Digitalization Caravan," organized by DTI Cebu and powered by PLDT Enterprise, Smart, and Maya Philippines Inc. This event addressed critical areas including AI tool integration, cybersecurity practices, and digital payment solutions.

Bringing AI Training to Rural Communities

The impact of the training expanded eastward through "Tech Connect: MSME Power Up," a three-part digital upskilling series organized by PLDT Enterprise and Smart in partnership with DTI Leyte and DTI Southern Leyte. Over 100 MSMEs from Ormoc City, Sogod, and Maasin City discovered how AI could streamline their operations, from social media marketing to content creation.

For Dino Mirafuentes, whose farm is DTI-accredited, the training validated his personal adoption of digital tools. “Before the training, I was too conscious when I made posts using generative AI tools,” he explains. “With this training, I was enlightened that it's okay to use AI as long as it is used correctly."

This comprehensive approach, combining AI literacy, cybersecurity awareness, e-commerce skills, and digital payment systems, addresses the full spectrum of challenges facing small businesses today. As participants gain confidence, they become advocates and teachers who transfer the knowledge to more people in their own communities.

PLDT and Smart’s digital upskilling initiatives directly contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG No. 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for small businesses and enabling them to participate in the digital economy. (Press Release)