PRO 7 orders all police units to monitor fireworks strictly as New Year draws near

THE Police Regional Office (PRO 7) once again ordered all police units in Central Visayas to monitor fireworks strictly to ensure that no one would get hurt during the New Year celebration.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of PRO 7 chief Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said one of the general’s directives was to warn people not to fire their guns in order to prevent anyone from being hit by stray bullets.

"Gipahinumdoman na ang tanang unit commanders nga to make sure nga naa tay very wide campaign against stray bullet incidents kining indiscriminate firing, dayon kung duna man gali ugaling mahitabo we will require the unit commanders to exert all efforts para madakpan gyud ning nagbuhat ini," Pelare said.

(All the unit commanders have been reminded to make sure to have a wide campaign against stray bullet incidents. In the event that something goes wrong, we will need the unit commanders to make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators).

Meanwhile, the police campaign against criminality will also continue.

Throughout the month of December, many people have been arrested in accordance with Aberin's order to intensify their anti-illegal drug operations. (AYB, TPT)