Property dispute leads man to shoot brother-in-law, sister

A 59-YEAR-OLD man died, while his 57-year-old wife sustained injuries after they were shot by the latter’s brother while riding a motorcycle.

The incident took place along the national highway in Barangay Cawayan, Dalaguete, Cebu, around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Despite being wounded, the husband, Dominador, still managed to drive the motorcycle towards the hospital in the municipality’s Barangay Poblacion.

Upon their arrival, they were transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City, but the husband died on the way.

Dominador sustained gunshot wounds in the body, while Vilma in her right shoulder and left foot.

The 60-year-old culprit, Totoy, is still at large.

He is Vilma's elder brother and an army scout ranger who is on Absence Without Official Leave (AWOL).

According to an investigation conducted at the Dalaguete Police Station, Totoy became enraged when he found out that the victims reportedly destroyed their ancestral home without his consent, allegedly at the behest of their aunt Rosita, who is living abroad.

It is said that Totoy and Rosita both claimed ownership of the residence, which the former used as sleeping quarter during weekends when he returned home from Mandaue City, where he works as a businessman's bodyguard.

It was also learned that some of Totoy’s personal belongings were still in the house when it was demolished. (DVG, TPT)