'Radio Blocktimer' arrested after applying for police clearance

A MAN who claimed to be a radio blocktimer ended up in handcuffs Monday morning, Jan. 26, 2026, after a surprise discovery at a local police station. What started as a simple trip to get a government document ended with his arrest for fraud.

Flagged by the system

Leonardo Gacrama Asuque, 43, walked into the Argao Police Station at 10:26 a.m. to apply for a National Police Clearance. Asuque, a resident of Barangay Casay in the neighboring town of Dalaguete, likely expected a routine process.

However, when officers ran his name through the police database, a "red flag" appeared. The system showed that Asuque had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Wanted for fraud

The warrant was for estafa, which is a legal term for fraud. It had been issued on Aug. 9, 2024, by Judge Bernadeth Romarate Bisoc of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities.

Authorities quickly took Asuque into custody right there at the station. The court has set his bail at P18,000 if he wishes to be temporarily released while his case moves forward.

In police custody

For now, Asuque remains at the Argao Police Station. He will stay there until he is officially turned over to the court that issued the warrant.

This incident serves as a reminder of how digital databases are helping law enforcement catch up with individuals who have pending legal cases, even when they least expect it.