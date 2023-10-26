Student who uses cellphone while studying inside PUJ victimized by snatcher; suspect nabbed

A SUSPECTED snatcher was apprehended after grabbing the cellular phone of a jeepney passenger around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, in downtown Cebu City.

Lino Kaquila, a 41-year-old suspect, is now being held at the Parian Police Station 1.

According to the victim, who only goes by the name Victoria, 20, a resident of MacArthur Boulevard, Cebu City and a second-year college student at a university in Barangay Lahug, that the suspect stole her cellphone as she was using it to study inside a public utility jeepney (PUJ) that had stopped due to a red signal light in Parian Street.

Fortunately, the suspect was apprehended by Police Chief Master Sergeant Lowell Barrida, who had seen the occurrence while riding his motorcycle towards the Parian Police Station.

The victim’s cellphone worth P15,000 was recovered.

Victoria said that she had been using her cellphone to study while riding in the jeepney, but it was only last Wednesday that she fell victim to a snatcher. (DVG,TPT)