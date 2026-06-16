Suspect in jewelry theft in Tabogon still being identified

POLICE in Tabogon, Cebu are continuing efforts to identify a suspect involved in a robbery caught on CCTV that circulated on social media, which occurred on Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Sitio Lamac, Barangay Ilihan, Tabogon.

Based on CCTV footage, a man wearing a helmet is seen dismounting from a motorcycle and approaching the victim, identified only as alias “Juana,” 72.

The suspect appeared to be looking for something while holding a mobile phone, which he showed to the victim while the motorcycle driver waited nearby.

Moments later, as the elderly victim approached, the suspect suddenly grabbed her gold necklace and immediately fled toward the waiting motorcycle.

Although the suspect was wearing a helmet, authorities said his face can still be partially identified, including a distinctive tattoo on his left arm, which is now being used as a key identifying mark.

Police in Tabogon have appealed to the public for any information that could help identify and locate the suspect, urging witnesses or those who recognize him to report to the police station immediately.

Police Captain Blain Dan Tabares, chief of the Tabogon Police Station, said coordination with nearby police stations has been intensified after receiving reports that the same suspect may be involved in similar incidents in neighboring towns in northern Cebu.

The suspect’s image has been distributed to all police stations across the province as the manhunt continues. (AYB)