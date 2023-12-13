Local News

Suspect in poseur-buyer’s slay killed in police shootout

Suspect in poseur-buyer’s slay killed in police shootout

THE suspect in the killing of Police Corporal Ryan Baculi during a buy-bust died in a shootout with policemen at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in Purok 2 Campo, Barangay Tapul, Talisay City.

The members of the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office were about to serve the arrest warrant against the suspect, 25-year-old Jenecy Rafols, also known as Atong Bacalso Rafols, when the latter pulled out a gun and shot Police Corporal Rodgie Louell Montejo.

However, the police retaliated and shot Rafols, killing him.

The 32-year-old Baculi, from Aloguinsan town, was killed during a buy-bust in Sitio Pagtambayayong, Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City on November 15, 2023.

Baculi was member of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7).

He served as the poseur buyer in the anti-illegal drug operation.

The operation’s targets were Rafols and Ramil “Namol” Salazar, both residing in Sitio Pagtambayayong.

In the course of the buy-bust, the suspects were alerted that a police officer was involved.

While approaching Rafols and Salazar, Baculi was shot. (AYB, TPT)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph