Suspect in poseur-buyer’s slay killed in police shootout

THE suspect in the killing of Police Corporal Ryan Baculi during a buy-bust died in a shootout with policemen at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, in Purok 2 Campo, Barangay Tapul, Talisay City.

The members of the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office were about to serve the arrest warrant against the suspect, 25-year-old Jenecy Rafols, also known as Atong Bacalso Rafols, when the latter pulled out a gun and shot Police Corporal Rodgie Louell Montejo.

However, the police retaliated and shot Rafols, killing him.

The 32-year-old Baculi, from Aloguinsan town, was killed during a buy-bust in Sitio Pagtambayayong, Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City on November 15, 2023.

Baculi was member of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7).

He served as the poseur buyer in the anti-illegal drug operation.

The operation’s targets were Rafols and Ramil “Namol” Salazar, both residing in Sitio Pagtambayayong.

In the course of the buy-bust, the suspects were alerted that a police officer was involved.

While approaching Rafols and Salazar, Baculi was shot. (AYB, TPT)