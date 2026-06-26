Truck driver arrested for allegedly embezzling company funds to gamble on 'Scatter'

A 43-YEAR-OLD truck driver was arrested after allegedly misappropriating P40,000 in company funds and losing the money while playing the online gambling game "Scatter," police said.

The suspect, identified as Galo, a resident of Guadalupe, Carcar City, was apprehended by the management of a hardware store along M.J. Cuenco Avenue corner F. Gotchan Street in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

The complaint was filed by the company's delivery-in-charge, Glen Gaspan, following the discovery of missing collections from the day's sales of construction and housing materials.

According to the Mabolo Police Station, Galo had been entrusted with collecting payments from customers.

Investigators said he collected a total of P149,623 but remitted only P109,000 to the company, leaving a shortage of P40,000.

When questioned about the missing amount, Galo allegedly admitted using the money to place bets on the online game "Scatter."

He reportedly told investigators he hoped to recover his previous gambling losses but instead lost the entire amount.

The company immediately turned Galo over to the Mabolo Police Station, where he is expected to face a complaint for qualified theft.

While in police custody, Galo reportedly expressed remorse over his actions and apologized to the company, acknowledging that his gambling addiction had led to the incident. (AYB)