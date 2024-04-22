UC grad tops real estate broker licensure exam

A LONE Cebu graduate secured a spot in the top 10 of the April 2024 Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday, April 22.

Zheerex Faron Villero, of the University of Cebu, ranked second with a rating of 91.75 percent.

The PRC reported that out of 1,758 examinees, 1,337 passed the exam.

The Real Estate Broker Board exam took place on April 18 at testing centers in Metro Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Lucena, Legazpi, and Tacloban.

Here's the list of the top 10 examinees.