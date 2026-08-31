Baricuatro outlines 6 priority areas for Cebu’s future in 2026 Sopa

The governor recalled the province's initial struggles, citing damaged systems and past disasters.

"At that time, I described Cebu’s situation in three words: Guba. Gubot. Gutom," Baricuatro noted. "Because you cannot repair what you refuse to recognize. You cannot heal what you are afraid to name."

Housekeeping: Financial reforms and transparency

Baricuatro highlighted structural reforms at the Provincial Capitol aimed at improving financial discipline and procurement transparency. The administration adopted the 2026–2028 Public Financial Management Improvement Plan and settled P63 million in unpaid obligations dating back to 2018.

It can be recalled that in her first Sopa, Baricuatro has revealed that the Provincial Government is carrying P1.1 billion in debt, mostly from infrastructure projects.

Procurement processes were updated with live online bid openings, while frontline services integrated GCash payment options. Over P1 billion was transferred directly to local government units and barangays, and permanent personnel appointments rose 396 percent.

"Ang maayong panggobyerno magsugod sa maayong housekeeping," Baricuatro said. "Kon hapsay ang sistema, klaro ang proseso ug ang padulngan sa matag sentimo, mas paspas ug mas tarong ang serbisyo sa katawhan."

(Good governance starts with good housekeeping,” Baricuatro said. “When the system is organized, the processes are clear, and the destination of every centavo is accounted for, public service becomes faster and more efficient.)



Healthcare: Facility upgrades and staffing

The province allocated P4.8 billion to the healthcare system, covering infrastructure, new equipment, and doubled patient meal allocations. All 16 provincial and district hospitals are now Yakap-accredited by PhilHealth and operate 24-hour laboratory services.

"On June 30, 2025, we were confronted by hospital deficiencies," Baricuatro said. "So we did not wait for perfect conditions. Patients could not wait. Families could not wait."

Staffing expansions added doctors, nurses, and support personnel, while 73 medical scholarships were opened for the upcoming academic year.

Hunger: Agricultural productivity and market access

Agricultural support included the construction of five small farm reservoirs, the establishment of corn-processing sheds, and the distribution of machinery, livestock, and seed packs. Four People’s Markets were placed under construction in Medellin, Poro, Carcar City, and Danao City, alongside the launch of the Agrilink-Cebu digital portal.

"Food security is not simply an agriculture program," Baricuatro said. "It is health policy, livelihood policy, poverty policy and human dignity placed on one table."

Through the Bigay-Bigas sa Masa program, 312,500 beneficiaries received 10-kilogram rice packages.

Happiness: Community infrastructure and public safety

Under the Happiness initiative, the administration funded 188 smart classrooms and 260 temporary learning shelters, backed by a 120-day feeding program for Grade 2 learners. Social service programs saw the reactivation of the Child Minding Center and the construction of the Smart Houses for Women and Children Crisis Intervention Center.

Public transport was expanded through the Tabang PangByahe program in coordination with the DOTr and LTFRB. On public safety, law enforcement efforts led to a 17.56 percent drop in focus crimes and a 99.91 percent crime solution efficiency rate.

"Good government does not make people beg to be seen," Baricuatro said. "It goes where the need is, listens without judgment and serves without discrimination."

Partnerships: External collaboration

Baricuatro emphasized inter-agency and local coordination, which helped secure P900 million in external funding from National Government agencies.

"Partnership does not mean government passing its responsibility to somebody else," Baricuatro said. "To our local leaders: You are not under me. You are with me. Kuyog tang tanan."

Joint efforts were maintained with PhilHealth, DOH, DepEd, DSWD, and local chief executives across the province.

Future development: Preparedness and infrastructure

To prepare for future growth and natural hazards, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office was established as a full department with an operations base in Barangay Apas. The province initiated feasibility studies for long-term flood control, watershed protection, dams, and an integrated three-site waste management system supported by Japan's Ministry of the Environment.

Private investments in renewable energy were also facilitated, including solar power in Daanbantayan and wind power in Alegria.

"Preparedness is not demonstrated by what government says after a disaster," Baricuatro said. "It is demonstrated by what government builds before disaster strikes."

Focus on economic growth

Vice Governor Glenn Soco said that he hopes economic development was mentioned in the Sopa.

“However, there are also points and things that were not mentioned and I think we need to work on,” Soco told reporters in a sideline interview.

“In terms of infrastructure and especially og asa na ang atong probinsya karun sa ekonomiyahong bahin kay based on the report of Secretary Go katung sa business summit sa MCCI, nihisgot man gud siya nga adunay positive investment sa Luzon,” Soco said.

Soco urged the provincial executive to prioritize job creation and economic expansion.