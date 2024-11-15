U.S. donates P25M in learning materials for Out-of-School Youth

OVER 200,000 learning materials worth P25 million were donated to Philippine Government agencies that support educational, skill-building, and employment programs for out-of-school youth.

The United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) made the donation on Nov. 13, 2024.

USAID Philippines Mission Director Ryan Washburn led the handover ceremony during the USAID Opportunity 2.0 Youth and Partners Summit in Quezon City, which gathered around 500 youth development champions from across the Philippines.

The donation, which consists of various educational resources such as life skills and work-readiness training modules, entrepreneurship guidebooks, and teachers’ manuals, will benefit programs like the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Alternative Learning System, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority’s (Tesda) technical-vocational training programs, and the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Youth Entrepreneurship Program.

"USAID is proud to empower out-of-school youth by helping them acquire the skills and training needed to find good jobs and begin building careers," said Washburn.

"Our partnerships with DepEd, Tesda, DTI and other government partners grew out of our shared vision for creating a supportive learning environment for out-of-school youth across the Philippines,” Washburn added.

The donation also includes manuals for local governments on establishing local networks that address the needs of out-of-school youth, as well as guidebooks and handouts for colleges and universities that support out-of-school youth programs.

In his message, DepEd Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara said that USAID’s O2 program “has shown us what is possible in the Alternative Learning System: a thriving program fostered by an open partnership.

Thousands of out-of-school youth across the Philippines have benefitted from its well-crafted and targeted interventions.”

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, representing the 15 city partners of the O2 program at the summit, cited how the program has helped create “more resources, improved access to education and training, expanded entrepreneurial opportunities for youth, and reconnect the out-of-school youth to the formal education system.”

Since its inception in 2020, USAID’s O2 program has reached over 90,000 youth across the Philippines through DepEd, Tesda, higher education institutions, and other local service partners.

More than 82,000 young people have completed workforce development training, and more than 6,400 educators and administrators from DepEd and Tesda have learned innovative teaching strategies geared toward the learning needs of out-of-school youth. Over 2,200 businesses have also provided work-based learning, career guidance and coaching, and employment opportunities for out-of-school youth.

Co-designed with DepEd and Tesda, USAID’s O2 program is implemented by the U.S.-based Education Development Center in partnership with

Accenture, Catholic Relief Services, Philippine Business for Education, SEAMEO INNOTECH, and Voluntary Services Overseas. (PR)