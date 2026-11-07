Woman killed, husband hurt in Carmen hit-and-run

A 53-YEAR-OLD woman was killed and her husband injured after a pickup truck struck their motorcycle and fled without stopping along the National Highway in Barangay Puente, Carmen, Cebu, at around 11 p.m. on Friday, November 6.

The victim, identified as Jessica Villamor Velayo, 53, a resident of Barangay Binongkalan, Catmon, was declared dead on arrival at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City. Her husband, Rosevelt, 51, who was driving the motorcycle, sustained injuries.

According to the Carmen Municipal Police Station, the couple was traveling northbound aboard a Yamaha NMAX motorcycle, with Rosevelt driving and Jessica riding as a passenger.

Upon reaching Barangay Puente, a gray pickup truck traveling behind them suddenly struck their motorcycle, throwing the couple onto the roadside.

Instead of stopping to assist the victims, the pickup truck sped away.

The couple was rushed to the hospital, where Jessica was declared dead on arrival.

The Carmen police have launched a follow-up investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage along the highway toward Catmon and Sogod to identify the pickup truck's plate number and track down its driver./AYB