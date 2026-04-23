Young Josenian wins Cesafi vocal solo competition

SENIOR high school singer Viola Jheannea Lou Lañojan of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) emerged as champion in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Vocal Solo Competition High School Category held April 22, 2026, at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) theater.

Lañojan delivered a standout performance of “Lipad ng Pangarap,” originally popularized by Angeline Quinto and later covered by Zephanie Dimaranan, securing the top spot in what she described as her first major competition.

The Grade 11 student said her victory was the result of collective effort and support from her family, vocal coach and Josenian alumna Ronna Jenn Lofranco, and faculty mentors Regina Rose Abogado and Alvin Gallo.

“After finding out I won, all I felt was simply pure gladness,” Lañojan said, adding that the win affirmed the hard work she and her support system had invested.

She shared that joining Cesafi helped her overcome self-doubt and view the contest as a valuable opportunity to grow as a performer.

Lañojan, who has been singing since she was six years old, said her passion for music and desire to honor those who supported her fueled her performance on stage.

“I wanted to win for those who showed effort and support for me,” she said, noting her goal of sharing her talent and expressing gratitude for what she considers a blessing.

Having previously joined only local competitions, Lañojan described her Cesafi stint as her first “big and proper competition,” marking a milestone not only for her but also for her school’s senior high school department. (PR)