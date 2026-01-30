Local officials fight to keep Cebu City’s popular hiking trails open

VILLAGE leaders in Barangay Tisa are calling on Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival to protect public access to famous hiking routes, including the "Spartan Trails," as private developments expand into the southern hills.

Development vs. recreation

In a letter sent on January 28, 2026, Tisa Barangay Captain Bernado Lapina Jr. raised concerns that popular paths leading to Barangay Sapangdaku are being absorbed by the Monterrazas de Cebu project. According to Lapina, some parts of the trail toward Sitio Baksan have already been closed to the public due to construction.

Local vendors have also reported being told that their spots may soon be part of the "Rise at Monterrazas" expansion. While Lapina acknowledged the importance of urban progress, he emphasized that these trails are vital for the hundreds of residents who use them every week for exercise and fresh air.

A call for cooperation

To find a middle ground, Tisa officials are proposing a meeting between:

* City Government leaders

* Private developers (including 8990 Development Corp and Arcenas Development Corp)

* Local representatives from Tisa, Buhisan, Sapangdaku, Guadalupe, and Pamutan

The goal is to find a way to balance new construction with the public’s need for green spaces and outdoor recreation.

The City’s Response

Archival noted that because the trails are on private land, the City’s power is limited. However, he wants to ensure the trails remain usable for as long as possible.

“For the meantime, since the area is not yet being used, it is very important that it is maintained,” Archival said. He plans to ask the developers of Monterrazas de Cebu to work with the city and the barangays to keep the area clean and safe for hikers.

Focus on the "Starbuks" area

The Mayor specifically pointed to the popular "Starbuks" spot in Sitio Baksan. While the area offers beautiful views, Archival noted that trash and maintenance have become issues. He believes that if the city and developers cooperate to keep the site clean, it will remain a high-quality destination for the community. (CAV)