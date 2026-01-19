Local probe into ‘trash slide’ pushed

THE Binaliw landfill tragedy exposed vulnerabilities in Cebu City’s waste management, including an over-dependence on a single site, environmental hazards and logistical strain. Officials warned that immediate reforms are necessary to prevent future crises.

In a phone interview on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, City Councilor Joel Garganera said the recovery last Sunday, Jan. 18, of the last missing employee trapped under the rubble following “trash slide” last Jan. 8 marked a milestone. However, he underscored the need for immediate rehabilitation of the city’s sole landfill site, mitigation of environmental risks and a cultural shift toward public compliance with segregation and recycling.

Garganera, who chairs the City Council’s committee on environment and natural resources, called for the City Hall to conduct its own investigation rather than relying solely on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). While Mayor Nestor Archival stated Sunday that the City would support the DENR’s findings, Garganera highlighted the City’s internal capacity to probe the incident.

“Don’t we have our own investigation? We have lawyers and technical people on solid waste management… we want to know why it happened,” Garganera said, emphasizing that transparency is essential to restore public trust. He noted that the Jan. 11 state of calamity declaration was necessary not only due to the fatalities but also to legally fast-track the procurement of alternative waste disposal options.

Cebu City generates an estimated 600 to 700 tons of waste daily. Garganera noted that when the Binaliw site was compromised, the City’s dangerous reliance on a single facility caused the entire system to unravel. While hauling waste to Polog, Consolacion has kept collections running, he described it as a “logistical nightmare” involving higher costs and traffic congestion.

Once the temporary agreement for that site expires on Feb. 11, the City must find another facility. Options in Minglanilla, Pinamungajan, Toledo City, or Bogo City carry heavy logistical burdens and potential opposition from host communities. “Just imagine 1,000 tons a day... they [alternative sites] will be overwhelmed... it will disturb the local community,” he warned.

Regarding the Binaliw site, Garganera called it a “disaster waiting to happen” and questioned who could guarantee the mountain of garbage would not slide again. He remains a proponent of waste-to-energy technology as a sustainable alternative and will travel to Yokohama, Japan, on Tuesday, Jan. 20, to observe their systems. / EHP