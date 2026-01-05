Local taxi operators block foreign taxi fleet

THE push to modernize public transport often creates a collision between global environmental goals and local economic survival. In Metro Cebu, the arrival of electric vehicles (EVs) has sparked a fundamental question: Can a city embrace a high-tech, “green” future without leaving its long-standing local operators behind?

The tension in Cebu isn’t about whether to adopt EVs — everyone seems to agree they are the future — but rather about who gets to drive that future.

The current standoff

On Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, Metro Cebu’s taxi industry reached a critical juncture. Local operators, represented by the United Cebu Taxi Operators Association (Uctoa), expressed their readiness to buy their own electric taxis, even as the planned rollout of 600 EV units by the Vietnam-based firm Green and Smart Mobility (GSM) remained suspended.

The Provincial Government, led by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, helped in the halting of GSM’s launch (originally set for Dec. 19, 2025) following an opposition appeal from local players. The debate has now shifted from a simple business expansion to a fight over fairness, licensing and Metro Cebu’s overall transport roadmap.

Understanding the regional impact

Cebu is currently grappling with massive economic stakes. According to a study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), traffic congestion in Metro Cebu results in approximately P1.1 billion in daily economic losses.

While 60 percent of the population relies on public transport, these commuters are squeezed into only 10 percent of the total vehicles on the road. The entry of a massive new fleet promises more rides but threatens to clog the already saturated streets of the metro area.

Why the stakes are high

For the average Cebuano commuter, more taxis could mean shorter wait times and cleaner air. However, for the local taxi industry, the “sudden” entry of a foreign-backed fleet feels like an existential threat.

Financial Disparity: Local operators like Ken Taxi and Yoo Taxi have spent three decades growing their fleets, often paying up to P500,000 per franchise unit. They now see the potential entry of 600 units by a single foreign firm as “preferential treatment.”

The Cost of Entry: Uctoa president Richard Cabucos noted that a single EV unit costs roughly P968,000. While financing is available through the Cooperative Bank of Cebu, local operators need time to transition their business models to handle these new costs.

Infrastructure Gaps: Governor Baricuatro highlighted that Cebu currently lacks the necessary charging stations and power supply stability to support a large-scale EV fleet immediately.

Contrasting perspectives

The conflict features two very different visions for Cebu’s roads:

The Local Operators: “Give us a year,” says Cabucos of Uctoa. They aren’t against the technology; they want a one-year transition period to buy their own EV units and develop an independent ride-hailing app to stay competitive. They argue that 600 new units will only worsen traffic.

The New Entrant: GSM maintains this is “not a competition.” A spokesperson for the Vietnamese firm stated they are an IT company aiming to fill gaps in the system and help Cebu meet environmental goals. They view their role as partners in modernization, not displacers of local business.

What happened

The LTFRB issued a new memorandum in November 2025. GSM applied for 600 units within 24 hours, catching local operators by surprise. This led to a formal opposition filing on Dec. 23, and a subsequent suspension of the rollout by the governor.

Why is it important

It tests the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (Evida). Local operators argue that granting a massive block of franchises to one entity violates fair competition and discriminates against long-time stakeholders.

How does it connect to larger issues

This is a classic case of “culture shock” in urban planning. It reflects the global struggle of cities trying to integrate “Big Tech” ride-hailing solutions into traditional labor markets while navigating the urgent need for climate-friendly infrastructure.

What happens next

The next few weeks will determine the literal and figurative direction of Cebu’s transport.

Jan. 15: The LTFRB will hold a formal hearing on Uctoa’s opposition to GSM’s permit.

February: The Cebu Transport Council will convene to finalize a province-wide transport roadmap.

First Quarter: Officials expect the completion of the Local Public Transport Route Plan, which will decide how many vehicles — electric or otherwise — Cebu’s roads can actually handle. / CDF