Localized accounting tools gain traction among PH SMEs

RISING compliance costs and fast-moving digital requirements are prompting Philippine firms—particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs)—to upgrade legacy systems, creating demand for localized software that can cut errors and improve productivity.

Dubai-based TransNational Company LLC (TNC) and global developer 1C Company are positioning their jointly deployed platform as a lower-cost alternative for businesses struggling with operational inefficiencies.

TNC chief executive Vijendra Singh said many Philippine SMEs lose time and money to outdated processes, from manual paperwork to inconsistent tax reporting. He said the goal is to give small firms access to enterprise-grade tools without the price tag, allowing them to reduce compliance mistakes and streamline operations. Singh noted that while TNC previously rolled out systems such as Sage and QuickBooks, these global products often lagged behind Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) rules and regional tax differences, raising the cost of doing business.

That gap pushed TNC to partner with 1C to deploy a fully localized version of the 1C Accounting Suite. Over the past year, TNC and distributor Classen worked with Filipino consultants to rebuild the software for BIR compliance and multi-region reporting, producing versions tailored for Cebu, Davao and Manila.

Alexey Novikov, who leads 1C’s international business development, said SMEs benefit from the platform’s scalability and open architecture. He said even micro-retailers can adjust modules or build new reports without waiting for global patches, reducing downtime and improving efficiency.

To support long-term uptake, 1C plans to work with Philippine universities to train developers, following a Vietnam model that produced more than 100 engineers supporting regional customization. The initiative aims to widen tech talent and strengthen the digital economy.

Cebu—TNC’s strongest domestic market—will serve as the rollout hub before nationwide expansion. Singh said locally compliant tools are essential as Philippine businesses face shifting tax rules, supply-chain strains and tougher competition. / KOC