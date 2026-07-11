Localized rating system for pickleball launched

CEBUANO pickleball enthusiasts have launched a platform that would provide a standardize local ranking system that can be utilized for better classification of players during tournaments.

A group of players launched the PickleRank Philippines (PickleRank PH), a homegrown platform designed to provide a localized player rating system while streamlining tournament management.

PickleRank PH is designed by father-and-daughter tandem Howard and Althea Lazarte.

Howard Lazarte said that one of the challenges tournament organizers face is the lack of a reliable ranking system that can objectively determine where players should compete.

Under PickleRank PH, players are assigned two separate ratings: a personal rating and a matchmaking rating. Tournament performances are recorded independently, preventing players from intentionally lowering their overall ratings simply to qualify for lower divisions in future competitions.

Lazarte said the system is inspired by dynamic universal pickleball rating.

Beyond player ratings, PickleRank PH also offers tournament management services, including online registration, player bracketing, payment processing, live updates, court bookings, and other community-driven features.

Tournament organizer Allan Borres Delantar believes the ranking system could significantly reduce disputes that have become commonplace in local competitions. / RSC