(This is a developing story, refresh this page from time to time for updates.)

The suspended Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) general manager Edgar Donoso has implemented a lockdown in MCWD premises, Monday morning, April 15, 2024.

MCWD designated acting general manager John Dx Lapid and members of the interim board of directors were also prohibited to enter MCWD premises.

This directive, made through an inter-office memorandum and signed by Donoso, came after the MCWD board of directors passed a resolution during their special board meeting on April 12. (JJL)