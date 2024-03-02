Lodging house robbery attempt foiled after culprit nabbed by roving cops in Barangay Kamagayan

A lodging house on P. Del Rosario Street, Barangay Kamagayan, Cebu City lost their sales to a lone robber at around 7 p.m. on Friday in March 1, 2024.

But the 37-year-old suspect, Philip John Seva Pantorilla of Barangay North Poblacion in Naga City, was apprehended right away.

Verlyn Dapat Estoquia, the 22-year-old cashier of Crystal Inn, positively identified Pantorilla as the perpetrator.

According to her, the suspect entered the building unexpectedly, walked to the front desk, and then used a screwdriver to declare a robbery.

The suspect then took the P10,100 cash and ran away, but the operatives of Parian Police Station headed by Police Major Henry Orbiso, who were patrolling in the area, were quick to apprehend him.

The police also recovered the money from Pantorilla.

The suspect acknowledged that this was the first time he had done the offense due to a personal problem, which he refused to elaborate.

Orbiso said they will look into the suspect's past to see if he was imprisoned before.

But based on the information that they got, the suspect is said to be a drug user and as a result, he committed robbery to support his habit. (AYB, TPT)