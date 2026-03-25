Logan Lerman, Emily Bader to star in '13 Going On 30' reboot

JENNIFER Garner is once again feeling “thirty, flirty, and thriving” as she signs on to executive produce a "13 Going on 30" reboot for Netflix, according to reports.

Emily Bader and Logan Lerman will take on the lead roles originally played by Garner and Mark Ruffalo.

The script will be written by Hannah Marks, with revisions by Flora Greeson, while Brett Haley is set to direct — reuniting with Bader following People We Meet on Vacation.

Originally released in 2004 and directed by Gary Winick, the film follows a 13-year-old girl who wishes to be “30, flirty, and thriving” and wakes up as her adult self.

Ruffalo starred as her childhood best friend and eventual love interest, while Judy Greer played her frenemy Lucy.

The film was a box office success and has since become a beloved rom-com classic. (NPG)