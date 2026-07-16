Logistics firm bags DICT digital award

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) honored LBC Express with the Bayani sa Last Mile–Outstanding Private Express and/or Messengerial Delivery Service Operator award, recognizing its role in improving logistics services that support the country’s digital economy.

The award, presented during the Digital Bayanihan Awards marking DICT’s 10th anniversary, cited LBC’s nationwide network that enables individuals, online sellers and MSMEs to move goods and documents efficiently.

LBC chief operating officer Rene Fuentes said the recognition affirms the company’s commitment to investing in innovation and working with the DICT to strengthen consumer confidence and raise standards in the logistics sector. / KOC