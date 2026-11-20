LOGISTICS operators planning to expand in 2027 should ensure that investments in additional vehicles do not compromise working capital needed to sustain daily operations, a financing company said.

For micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), acquiring trucks, delivery vans and other commercial vehicles can help increase capacity and secure larger contracts. However, the investments also bring additional costs that could strain cash flow if not properly managed.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that the transportation and storage sector grew by 6.7 percent in real terms in 2025, highlighting the sector’s contribution to economic activity.

“As businesses prepare for another year, logistics operators need to look beyond the number of vehicles they have and consider how effectively those assets support their operations,” said Anna Katrina C. Bañez, president and chief executive officer of AFC.

She said fleet expansion should be matched with sufficient resources to cover operating requirements and sustain business operations.

Operators, meanwhile, need to consider vehicle utilization, fuel, maintenance and manpower costs before acquiring additional units. Expanding fleet capacity without sufficient demand or efficient asset utilization could affect profitability.

AFC said businesses could also consider vehicle financing and truck refinancing to manage capital requirements.

While outright vehicle purchases can tie up funds, financing allows businesses to spread acquisition costs through scheduled repayments. Truck refinancing, meanwhile, allows eligible borrowers to use existing vehicle assets to access capital for maintenance, working capital and other requirements.

From January to October 2026, AFC recorded about P4.87 billion in loan releases from car refinancing, P4.62 billion from second-hand car financing and P1.7 billion from truck refinancing. The three offerings served 22,992 clients during the period.

Across its entire financing portfolio, the company served 29,982 loan clients.

Bañez said businesses should assess projected revenues, existing financial obligations and operating expenses before taking on additional debt.

“Access to financing can open opportunities, but how that capital is used ultimately determines its value,” she said, adding that enterprises should prioritize investments that support operations while keeping repayment commitments manageable.

She also urged logistics operators to account for unexpected expenses and fluctuations in demand when preparing their financial plans for 2027. / KOC