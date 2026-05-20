Logistics sector tops PH digital fraud risks

LOGISTICS firms operating in the Philippines are becoming increasingly vulnerable to digital fraud, with the sector posting the highest suspected fraud rate among industries last year, according to a study by TransUnion Philippines.

Data from the credit reporting and information company showed that the logistics industry recorded a suspected digital fraud attempt rate of 8.5 percent in 2025, up from six percent a year earlier, reflecting growing risks tied to delivery transactions and last-mile services.

TransUnion said recent cases involving fake delivery schemes and fraudulent cash-on-delivery transactions highlighted how scammers are increasingly exploiting the country’s expanding e-commerce and delivery ecosystem.

The report comes as the Philippines continued to post digital fraud levels above the global average for the sixth straight year. The country’s suspected digital fraud rate stood at 4.1 percent in 2025, higher than the global average of 3.8 percent, based on billions of transactions monitored across websites and applications worldwide.

Consumer exposure to fraud was also widespread, with 72 percent of surveyed Filipinos saying they had been targeted by digital fraud attempts through online platforms, email, phone calls or text messages between August and December last year, exceeding the 53 percent global average.

More than one-third, or 38 percent, of Filipino consumers also reported losing money due to digital fraud in 2025. Median losses reached about $850, or roughly P50,000, lower than the global median of $1,671.

“Our data indicates that fraud in the Philippines is driven more by scale than severity,” said Yogesh Daware, chief commercial officer at TransUnion Philippines.

He noted that fraud incidents in the country tend to involve frequent low-value scams across multiple digital channels rather than isolated large-scale cases.

Fraud exposure

The report said the Philippines’ high level of internet usage and mobile-first connectivity has increased fraud exposure, with 91 percent of Filipinos conducting at least part of their account management activities online.

Among the most common schemes reported were phishing attacks at 45 percent, smishing or fraudulent text messages at 38 percent and scams involving third-party sellers on legitimate online retail platforms at 28 percent.

TransUnion said fraud risks were highest during account logins, where the Philippines posted a 6.1 percent fraud rate, significantly above the global average of 4.3 percent. Account creation recorded a 4.5 percent fraud rate, while financial transactions stood at 1.1 percent.

Beyond logistics, the insurance sector recorded the second-highest suspected digital fraud rate in the Philippines at 7.6 percent, followed by online communities such as social media and dating platforms at 5.8 percent. Retail posted a 5.2 percent fraud rate, while financial services stood at 2.3 percent.

To strengthen anti-fraud efforts, TransUnion said it launched the Fraud Industry Council in November 2024 to facilitate fraud intelligence sharing among financial institutions and other industry players. / KOC